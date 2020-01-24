It is ironic that a cast of thousands gathered at the steps of the state capitol in Richmond, Virginia to protest something as trivial as gun laws. But here we are at the brink of being railroaded by the Republicans in the Senate and no one seems to care (“Trump backtracks on desire for witnesses as Senate prepares to hear opening arguments in impeachment trial,” Jan. 22).
We need help here! Where are the Democrats? The women’s groups? There should be a cast of millions marching on the nation’s capital demanding a fair trial with witnesses and supporting documents. Wake up, America. Tomorrow will be too late.
Dick Colligan, Harmans
