The headlines on the articles of impeachment should have been changed. The one referring to “abuse of power” should instead accuse President Donald Trump of “asking a favor." The one describing “obstruction of Congress” should instead read, “annoying the Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives” (“Mitch McConnell blasts the House impeachment as unfair and pledges Senate defeat. Nancy Pelosi wants more details before handing the matter over,” Dec. 19).