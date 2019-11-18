Thank you, Ambassadors Yovanovitch and Taylor, thank you Mr. Kent, thank you Mr. Sandy, thank you whistleblower, thank you Mr. Holmes and Ms. Jayanti and all federal officials and employees who will comply with patriotism to support the fact finding process. So many more unnamed will be called upon to pull documents out of files, to make copies of testimony, to provide legal memoranda, to clean the restrooms, in short, to do their jobs.