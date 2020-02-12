I suggest that train left the station in 1999 when a Democratic president was impeached for the “high crime” of lying about his extramarital affairs. It was galling this year to hear some of the same Republicans preaching about the frivolity of the current investigations. Whether or not Mr. Trump’s misdeeds warranted his removal, now a moot point, the partisan piety about “setting a high bar” for impeachable offenses rings hollow to the point of absurdity in light of Mr. Clinton’s sins, versus those of Mr. Trump. The Clinton impeachment, in my opinion, stank to high heaven of partisan revenge for the fall of Richard Nixon. Conversely, the Democrats in 2019 went after a president whose conduct in office they interpreted as meeting the Constitutional description of “high crimes and misdemeanors.”