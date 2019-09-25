Impeachment process must go forward

Last April, The Sun printed a letter from me opposing the impeachment of President Donald Trump (“Impeaching Trump would be a waste of time,” April 29). I thought such an action was politically risky and, given the makeup of the Senate, a waste of time. I was wrong (“Probe for Trump’s impeachment begins,” Sept 25).
In admitting that he asked Ukraine’s president to investigate the son of a political rival, President Trump copped to a crime. For moderate Democrats like me, he’s finally jumped the shark. His arrogant defiance not only of Congress but the law demands much more than sternly worded press statements.
If we believe in the Constitution, the House must do its duty and impeach. If the Senate won’t remove him, shame on them.
Herb Cromwell, Catonsville
