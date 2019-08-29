Impeach President Trump before he does more damage to the country

Now is the time to impeach this lawless, shameless, amoral, narcissistic scofflaw child who is impersonating, or rather is masquerading, as the president of the United States ("As hurricane season ramps up, millions in FEMA and Coast Guard funds to be moved to boost southern border policies,” Aug. 27).
How sad! How pitiful! How embarrassing! How much more can we take of this person?
Richard Horwitt, Eldersburg
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.