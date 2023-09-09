Keep Maryland roads safe from impaired drivers | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore County DUI Task Force Cpl. Andrew Hughes (left) administers a sobriety test to cannabis patient Curtis Carpenter as part of an effort by the Chesapeake Region Safety Council to educate on cannabis use. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Multiple substance impaired driving is the only crime where an investigation ceases once minimal evidence is obtained (“Impact of legal marijuana on driving in Maryland is tough to gauge, and enforcing impaired driving laws is complicated,” Sept. 5). Once someone blows a blood alcohol content (BAC) above the legal driving limit, the investigation ends. This, unfortunately, results in too many multiple substance impaired drivers going undetected.

With 23 states and the District of Columbia having legalized cannabis and federal rescheduling under consideration, it’s crucial we establish complementary measures that address all types of impaired driving on the road. I urge Maryland officials to be responsible leaders by advocating for legislation that protects our residents and roads.

— Leslie Kimball, Bethesda

The writer is executive director of Responsibility.org.

