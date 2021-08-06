Time to mandate vaccinations | READER COMMENTARY

Is it constitutional for the government to require immunizations against a communicable disease? In 1905, by a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court held that it was permissible for the government to mandate smallpox vaccinations. Justice John Marshall Harlan wrote, “upon the principle of self-defense, of paramount necessity, a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members” in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 US 11 (1905). I would imagine that smallpox vaccinations in 1905 were a heck of a lot less tested and more experimental than our COVID vaccines, which have been safely administered to well more than 100 million Americans and many more around the globe. And, the vaccines work. Close to none of the deaths from COVID in our country are to the already vaccinated.