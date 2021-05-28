Maryland should be protecting immigrants, not jailing them | READER COMMENTARY

Yet despite their relevance to immigration policy, Asian Americans are often excluded from national coverage on this topic. In a 2019 study of immigration stories in three national magazines, researchers found that Latinos made up roughly three quarters of all identifiable immigrants pictured. Asians, despite constituting over a quarter of the immigrant population, only made up 13%. In fact, Asians are less likely to be included in national conversations in general. According to the 2016 National Asian American Survey, overall contact of Asian American respondents by both partisan and nonpartisan organizations was only 33%, compared to 46% of white respondents and 47% of Black respondents.