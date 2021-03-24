Now is the time for immigration reform | READER COMMENTARY

There are 11 million people living in the United States who are constantly threatened by detention and deportation. The Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act will offer safety and security to millions of those people. America is their home. They live here, work here, have families and friends here and are a part of our communities. They deserve the opportunity to live without fear of detention and deportation (”Divided House OKs Democrats’ bill offering legal status to around 2 million Dreamers,” March 18).
We need to respect and respond to the service of immigrant people, many of whom have worked essential jobs as doctors, nurses, farmworkers and in the service industry. They helped us survive this past year, and it’s time to free them from the fear their immigration status forces them to live with. For that reason, I am asking that Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen co-sponsor these two bills when they are introduced in the U.S. Senate. I hope you will join me.
Jeffrey Fuentes Gleghorn, Kensington
