Now is the time for immigration reform | READER COMMENTARY

We need to respect and respond to the service of immigrant people, many of whom have worked essential jobs as doctors, nurses, farmworkers and in the service industry. They helped us survive this past year, and it’s time to free them from the fear their immigration status forces them to live with. For that reason, I am asking that Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen co-sponsor these two bills when they are introduced in the U.S. Senate. I hope you will join me.