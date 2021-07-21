xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Not all new arrivals to the U.S. are the same | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jul 21, 2021 3:02 PM
In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

As a legal immigrant, I was dismayed to read the recent editorial, “Baltimore needs all the ‘dreamers’ it can get (and so does the U.S.)” (July 19). I couldn’t disagree more.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was President Barack Obama’s mistake and actually encouraged illegal immigrants to come here with children in tow. I’m a naturalized citizen and know the difference between legal immigration and illegal migration. The latter brings with it a host of societal problems of which you seem unaware, such as MS-13 gangs.

It’s intellectually dishonest to call it “immigration” even.

Sung Yom, Clarksville

