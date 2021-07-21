Not all new arrivals to the U.S. are the same | READER COMMENTARY

As a legal immigrant, I was dismayed to read the recent editorial, “Baltimore needs all the ‘dreamers’ it can get (and so does the U.S.)” (July 19). I couldn’t disagree more.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was President Barack Obama’s mistake and actually encouraged illegal immigrants to come here with children in tow. I’m a naturalized citizen and know the difference between legal immigration and illegal migration. The latter brings with it a host of societal problems of which you seem unaware, such as MS-13 gangs.
It’s intellectually dishonest to call it “immigration” even.
Sung Yom, Clarksville
