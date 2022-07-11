Immigration makes America stronger | READER COMMENTARY

Pamela Pritcett whose mother Pearl Young was killed in Buffalo, New York mass shooting, speaks during a news conference about a resolution condemning "great replacement theory" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. stands on the right. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

In the last century-plus, people have come from all over the world not to replace those already here but to join the team. English Protestants did not build America by themselves and our history books should accurately record each accomplishment. John Paul Jones did not replace an American sea captain any more than Andrew Carnegie replaced an American business man. Albert Einstein didn’t replace an American physicist nor did Charlene Theron replace an American actor.

There are growing groups who want to blame immigrants and each group can wrongly use demographics to show how they are being “replaced.” Immigrants come not to “replace” but to join. It’s the addition of other groups with other strengths like these folks who for willing to endure hardships to relocate for the life and freedoms we enjoy that have made us the envy of the world. Working together makes us stronger (”On this July 4th, can U.S. reconcile its immigrant roots with its anti-immigrant politics?” June 29).

By mid-century, descendants of white Europeans, especially English, will be a minority, though still the biggest, in America. But the country will be stronger and better prepared for another couple of hundred years.

— James Martin, Middle River

