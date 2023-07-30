Far-right seeks only to stir anger over border | READER COMMENTARY

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Benito, Texas, as he observes a section of the U.S. border fence being installed Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP) (Miguel Roberts/AP)

In his recent commentary, “Political border battle rages on” (July 27), Carl P. Leubsdorf writes, “It came as the Republican-controlled U.S. House and the Republican governor of Texas were pressing ahead with “solutions” to the immigration problem that are unlikely to solve anything.”

Has it not occurred to Leubsdorf that any “solutions” offered by the far-right are never intended to solve or accomplish anything except earn the approval of their devoted followers and ensure votes?

— Susan Sachs Fleishman, Baltimore

