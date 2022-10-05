Don’t blame Texas governor for border crisis | READER COMMENTARY

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, center, stands on a chair as he talks to supporters after his debate with Gov. Greg Abbott, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP)

There are several items contained within Charles M. Blow’s most recent column summarizing his interview with Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke that call for a counterpoint (”Charles M. Blow: Beto O’Rourke condemns dehumanizing stunts,” Sept. 29).

First, he cites what O’Rourke describes as the inhumane responses of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the crisis on our border by transporting undocumented immigrants to self-declared sanctuary cities. Having read other work by Blow, disparate impact on minorities is a frequent reference point within his commentaries. Confining the consequences of illegal immigration mainly to southern border states is the very essence of disparate impact. I am doubtful he and his colleagues at The New York Times experience many impacts from what is currently happening in those states.

O’Rourke further states that Abbott has failed to manage other issues such as inflation and the federal failure to address immigration reform since “Ronald Reagan was the president.” Inflation that we currently experience is a product of President Joe Biden’s policies, and Abbott has little or nothing to do with that. As to immigration reform in the Reagan era, amnesty was passed with the agreement that border security was to be linked to that.

The Democrats pocketed the amnesty and walked away from border security. Perhaps the columnist did not bother to research those issues more thoroughly and merely parroted the O’Rourke campaign line.

— Robert T. Kean, Baltimore

