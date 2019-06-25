Follow immigration law and problem solved

The Democrats in the U.S. Congress and the media are putting the blame on President Donald Trump for directing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to follow the law — that is, deport those who are in violation of federal law, have had their day in court which has reviewed their status and denied it and they have received notice from the court that they must leave the United States (“Trump’s campaign of terror against immigrants,” June 24). These individuals continue to ignore U.S. law and court orders, so what is the issue?

The immigration issues could be resolved if U.S. laws were followed. Cities like Baltimore, with Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young stating he will not allow any city employee to assist ICE, and which welcome illegal immigrants — including Catholic priests who harbor such individuals — are simply selecting what laws to follow. Can we really allow that to continue?

Richard T. Webb, Parkton

