Don’t ignore the treatment of immigrants

You must not look away from this. You should be overwhelmed by the reality that you have done nothing to be spared from this crisis; by how simply the nature of your birth would allow it to be you, your partner, your children, your family and your neighbors illegally imprisoned in concentration camps. You should be horrified that you, by remaining silent and minding your own business despite quiet heartbreak and unspoken concern, are complicit in the torture of thousands of innocent human beings. You would not have chosen these actions. You are not excused from their consequences. You must look directly at the suffering of your fellow human beings and decide how you will act. You can choose to demand action from your representatives, to donate money that will fund bond payments and remove asylum seekers from the camps. To take to the streets in protest.