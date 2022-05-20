Immigrants should only get in this country the legal way | READER COMMENTARY

The United States is home to nearly 45 million immigrants -- more than any other country in the world. (Tribune Content Agency) (Tony Studio / iStock via Getty Images)

Dan Rodricks argues in [the May 17] column that the United States should take in more immigrants than we currently do (“Dan Rodricks: Our nation needs more immigrants, fewer race baiters,”). Our country currently receives over 1 million immigrants legally each year. That’s among the most in the world. And now we’re experiencing surging illegal immigration. We can regulate the legal immigration arrivals, but the U.S. has little idea who is coming here illegally. I believe the correct number of people illegally immigrating we should take in is zero. We have a legal way to come here, and everyone should use that.

— Dave Dougherty, Pylesville

