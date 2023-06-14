B&O a prime example of how immigrants built this nation | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

I am very pleased to hear about the planned upgrade of the B&O Railroad Museum (”B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore announces $30 million transformation of campus and exhibit space,” June 8).

My two paternal great grandfathers worked for the B&O. Connor Healy arrived from Ireland speaking no English. He later learned the language. Connor retired from the B&O at the age of 77. He was an engine inspector at a rail yard close to Locust Point. My other great grandfather, the first of four generations named James Edward McDonnell, was a sailor in the U.S. Navy assigned to various ships during the Civil War before he was naturalized. This information came as a shock as I never knew that anyone in my family had arrived by the time of the Civil War. James Edward died in an accident, while my great grandmother was pregnant with my grandfather. My grandfather became a captain with the Baltimore City Fire Department but died in the 1918 pandemic while in his very early 40s.

It is only in recent years that I have learned of the Irish contribution to railroading on the East Coast. I did know that Chinese workers built the railroad on the West Coast. The Irish Railroad Workers Museum is on Lemon Street by the B&O Museum. The exhibits and documentation provide a glimpse into the lives of these workers and their families and social and religious lives. My cousin Christine Balmert Marshall donated archival information on Connor Healy.

Our nation has always benefited by the hard labor of immigrants. Each group made a contribution. The descendants of Connor and James Edward include a few scientists, physicians, attorneys, college professors, a retired rear admiral and a retired parole and probation supervisor. The American way has always been about opportunity. We suffer when we deny opportunity to any group. We benefit from having an educated electorate.

I enjoy learning more about my family as well as the family stories of friends. Not all stories are pleasant but they need to be told. We need to work as hard as our ancestors did if we wish to improve the lives of future generations.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

