Politicians worry about immigrants more than their own constituents

I want to know how your editorial board comes up with the information that is put in the article “Border patrol agents' vile Facebook comments reflect an agency corrupted by Trump's rhetoric” (July 2). I have to ask about conditions at the centers because I wonder how these people eat and take baths along a 2,000-mile journey in jungle and desert conditions? There was the complaint about the lack of diapers and toothpaste at the centers, but these same undocumented immigrants had the same needed items with them for that journey?

Legal Baltimore citizens at the Poe public housing complex went without water for more than a week, and the mayor was more concerned about lawbreakers and the ICE round-up. Rep. Elijah Cummings held a rally in the city a few weeks ago that had nothing to do about the conditions of his district but about undocumented immigrants, all the while his legal constituents are dying every day in violence like that which is causing these so-called asylum seekers to leave their countries.

What this all comes down to is that the dumbocrat politicians want to strengthen their voting block by just opening up our border to whoever wants to come to this country. These people know they will be able to suck off of the taxpayer while its own legal citizens suffer.

The picture of that father and daughter is tragic, but just read this newspaper and every day in Baltimore somebody dies from violence and it is just considered routine.This is all politics plain and simple and the Congress is to blame for not changing our laws to protect this country.

Just remember it is all about votes.

Martin Sadowski