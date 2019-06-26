Worry about crime, not immigrants

They're afraid to go outside. This is what you're worried about (“Threats of deportation raids frighten Baltimore immigrants: 'They're afraid to go outside'?” June 25).

This empathetic article on "undocumented"/illegal immigrants is so indicative of the many problems in Baltimore. You know what I'm afraid of? I'm afraid to go into Baltimore. And that's what you should be worried about. I am a lifelong resident of the Baltimore area and I refuse to go downtown anymore. There are thousands of citizens throughout Maryland and Pennsylvania who feel the same way. This is a huge loss of revenue for the city.

So instead of worrying about people who take resources from our depleted budget, why don't you consider those folks who can actually contribute to the economy. That's what you should be writing about!

Maggie Geis, Baltimore