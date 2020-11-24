Plight of immigrant children deserves more attention | READER COMMENTARY

What does it say about us as a people when an article about legal groups suing on behalf of over 8,800 immigrant children who crossed the southern border alone and who the government sought to expel before they could request asylum or other protection under federal law, appears on page six of the newspaper? (”Judge orders federal government to stop expelling children who cross the border alone,” Nov. 18).
Does it say that the first five pages of the newspaper was already so full of more appalling news that the news of the welfare of 8,800 children was only important enough for page six?
Does it say that we have become so exhausted by so many other federal administrative “cruel and unlawful policies” that what happened to 8,800 children who fled for their lives from their home countries doesn’t make the cut until page six?
Does it say that as long as it’s not our children, what happened because of failed immigration policies to 8,800 brown children who weren’t born in the U.S. is only worthy of page six news?
Does it say that we’ve lost all empathy for anyone other than ourselves — that the more important news of the day was recounting ballots for a president who lost an election than the news about what we did to 8,800 children?
What does it say?
Linda Snyder, Glen Arm
