Border detention centers are not the same as concentration camps

Recently a Democratic representative of the House compared what is happening with immigrants held after crossing our southern border with what happened in the Nazi concentration camps during World War II. As of now, we have not heard any Democrats calling her to task for clearly stupid and racist comments that are not supported by historical facts. Why?

Possible answers are: they want people to be educated in liberal colleges that support changing history to support their lies; they are so anti-President Donald Trump that truth, justice and the real needs of citizens no longer matter to them at all; or they are not historically educated enough to realize that she is just wrong.

The danger here is not just the election of biased and ignorant people. It is that they are elected to support party goals with whatever untruthful statements sound good and will influence others brain washed in liberal colleges by the same historical manipulation. This is in fact just what the Nazis did to support their racist new Germany by false history and lies.

Rev. Michael T. Buttner, Forest Hill