With guns, too many adults act like irresponsible children | READER COMMENTARY

I just read the column by Dan Rodricks about guns in America (”Dan Rodricks: Frederick’s Sheriff Jenkins and the adolescent obsession with high-powered guns,” April 13). It mentioned that the gun obsession is an adolescent behavior and I agree. Baltimore has maturity problem and it goes both ways. People up to 30 or 35 tend to have slowed down the maturing process in the past few decades. They tend to act like they’re in their late teens or early 20s. I believe they are calling that the forever 20s mindset.

Then, on the other hand, 12-to-14-year-old children feel that they are as mature as a 25- or 30-year-old adult. When it comes to guns, it seems like that’s the overall atmosphere across the United States. How many young people, children, grandmothers and grandfathers have to die before something is done? Unfortunately, with the strength of the National Rifle Association and the way money drives our political system, I don’t think anything is ever going to change anytime soon, or even in my lifetime.

We need to have the mature people, truly mature people, stand up and make just as much or more noise to even start to get some something done about this problem. When nobody seems to try to stop it, it might not seem like such a big problem. I, for one, think this is an extremely serious problem and it’s a problem that is killing our children.

Please, somebody do something.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

