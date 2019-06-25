Why is the Sun trying to destroy U.S. with hateful immigration opinions?

Sometimes I wonder why I even subscribe to The Baltimore Sun. The editorial today is filled with nothing but hateful opinions (“Trump’s campaign of terror against immigrants,” June 24).

“All he (Trump) wants to do is thrill his political base by conducting a systematic campaign of terror on immigrants.”

Your hateful editorial is doing exactly the same thing in the guise of fake news. The Baltimore Sun’s campaign of terror is just as real to the illegal aliens, only it’s disguised as the opinion of the editorial board.

The Sun has long been a leading voice to make Maryland, and especially Baltimore, a sanctuary or the holiest part of sacred places for illegal aliens. You could care less about current immigration laws of the United States which I find disgusting. What part of “illegal” don’t you understand? As a military veteran who served this country to protect its laws, I don’t understand why you want to destroy America.

And you wonder what the general public hates and distrusts the news media and your fake news activities? The political establishment, especially in Maryland, and the so-called news media need to wake up and smell the roses. Buyers and voters beware. Somebody is trying to sell you the Brooklyn Bridge.

Jerry Mainer, Gambrills

