Illegal gun possession should put you in prison | READER COMMENTARY

If the proliferation of guns is truly responsible for the high number of homicides in the city, then Roya Hanna’s new crime plan may result in fewer homicides. Her plan increases the penalties for illegal gun possession so that people with illegal guns actually get jail time. Would this make a difference (”Baltimore state’s attorney candidate Roya Hanna lays out crime plan,” Feb. 22)?
The Maryland Public Policy Institute reported in 2020 that of all illegal gun charges in Maryland in 2019, more than 90% did not result in a prison sentence. It would appear that Maryland is putting the people most likely to commit a crime with an illegal gun back on the street with little or no penalty.
According to that same report, in 2018, the office of the current state’s attorney for Baltimore, Marilyn Mosby, dismissed over a third of illegal gun cases. Additionally, in that same year, 50% of illegal gun cases were pleaded down, lost or deferred by Ms. Mosby’s office. Presumably, many offenders got off lightly or scot-free.
I don’t agree with everything Ms. Hanna proposes such as prosecuting simple possession (which means locking up lot of people most of whom are Black) but her proposal regarding prosecuting illegal gun cases has merit.
Dudley Thompson, Girdletree
