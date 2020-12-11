City must toughen approach to illegal gun possession | READER COMMENTARY

It appears there are few consequences in Baltimore for possession of an illegal gun. Criminals routinely get a slap on the wrist, and the killings continue. Without consequences, there will be no change in behavior. That’s Sociology 101 (”Baltimore’s new leaders must address the crises first, then the rest. Here’s a to-do list,” Dec. 10).
If you want to clean this city up, you need to slam people for possession of an illegal gun. How many lives would be saved? How much carnage prevented?
Send a message that this nonsense will no longer will be tolerated. The criminal element in this city knows how lax the city and Baltimore City State’s Attorney Agent Marilyn Mosby, are with them.
Keep treating the criminals like Boy Scouts and nothing will change.
John Jackson, Baltimore
