Must Baltimore County residents suffer illegal Labor Day fireworks? | READER COMMENTARY

During the upcoming Labor Day holiday, we will again be plagued by fireworks in our neighborhoods. I have written to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. about the problem but received no response. In many parking lots, there are sales tents offering fireworks for days before and after the holiday. Coupled with illegal fireworks, this will make for a week-long series of explosions (”A quieter Baltimore County can start with a crackdown on fireworks,” June 30).
Eighteen people were killed with fireworks in 2020 in the U.S. and over 5,000 were injured, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Most large counties in Maryland have outlawed fireworks. If what I am experiencing are illegal fireworks then we are doing a terrible job enforcing the law. Baltimore County has no trouble fining speeders and should be able to control the danger from fireworks as well.
I live near Old Harford Road and there is a constant stream of displays high in the sky from the area just west of Old Harford and Kings Ridge Road. The noise from all kinds of fireworks is easily heard in this area. It should be very easy to detect which addresses are setting them off.
Does the county gain a bunch of fees from fireworks sales or why do we tolerate this? Does anyone care about the hundreds of pets who are deathly afraid or the children who could be injured? We have to go into our basement to escape.
Thomas Shaffer, Parkville
