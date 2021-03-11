End war on drugs by buying up supply | READER COMMENTARY

The war started by mass arrests of the drug users thinking that if they removed the buyers the problem would go away. Well, surprise, surprise, that didn’t work. Then the thinking was go after the big dealers. Surprise again, when one fell another took their place. Next, they went after the manufacturing in other countries and again, no surprise, that didn’t work either. The only thing left to do, that I can see, is buy and destroy the drugs before they get to America.