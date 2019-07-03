Get it right: Illegal immigrants are illegal

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison prove my point of there being no ethics in Baltimore politics (“Mayor Young, Police Commissioner Harrison declare support for Baltimore's immigrant community, rebuke Trump,” July 2).

Now, just for their edification, the word “illegal” means “something that is explicitly prohibited by law, or is otherwise forbidden by a state or other governing body.” An illegal immigrant is a person who performed illegal immigration.

So, we have Baltimore’s police chief advocating breaking the law by allowing illegal immigrants to hide in the city and protecting them from federal arrest. And the mayor, obviously for political reasons and pandering for votes for the Democratic Party, is also basically breaking the law by hiding the illegal immigrants.

Illegal immigrants have been refused asylum by a court of law and ordered to report for deportation. This is a legal order by a court of law. But Baltimore is a city untethered by ethics. Thank you, Mayor Young and Commissioner Harrison for proving my point.

Now both of you go to the blackboard and write, “illegal immigrants are breaking the law” 1,000 times and then maybe you will get the point.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

