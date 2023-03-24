Maryland must mandate ignition interlock systems for all drunken drivers | READER COMMENTARY

Activists are pushing to close a hole in "Noah's Law" that allows convicted drunk drivers to skirt the required ignition interlock device, above, which measures a driver's blood-alcohol content before a vehicle can be started. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Baltimore Sun photo by Kim Hairston)

How many more innocent Marylanders must die on our state’s roadways before our legislative leaders pass legislation fixing the loophole in “Noah’s Law?” Named for Noah Leotta, a 24-year-old Montgomery County police officer who was killed by a drunken driver at a sobriety checkpoint, this legislation would update the original 2016 law by requiring an ignition interlock for all DUI offenses.

For five years, Noah’s parents have come to the Maryland State House to urge support for this important legislation and, this year, I joined their voices to advocate on behalf of my own Noah, who was killed by a drunken driver on June 5, 2021. I am new to Mothers Against Drunk Driving. It’s not an organization any family wishes to be a part of, but we are united in our never-ending sorrow, our desire to honor our loved ones and our determination to prevent these tragic deaths from happening to anyone else.

I sat through hours of House and Senate hearings for the bill with other victim advocates holding on to my son’s picture and believing I was making a difference. It’s incredibly frustrating to hear the bill will once again die in committee after so many legislators in attendance looked us in the eyes and stated their support for the legislation.

In 2022, Maryland’s Ignition Interlock Program prevented 3,650 attempts to start or operate a vehicle where the driver’s blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit. It has been proven to save lives.

The grief caused by the death of my son Noah is debilitating; Knowing that his death was 100% preventable is abhorrent. If our legislative leaders can’t do the right thing, it’s time for Gov. Wes Moore to use his new bully pulpit to protect Marylanders and revive this bill.

— Megan Moore, Crofton

