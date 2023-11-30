Union leader: Online casino gambling would cost Maryland hundreds of jobs | READER COMMENTARY

MGM National Harbor sportsbook and lounge in Prince George's County must compete with its virtual counterparts. Online casino gambling may be next in Maryland. File. (Greg Powers/MGM National Harbor/Baltimore Sun handout) (Greg Powers Photography / MGM National Harbor)

In addition to contributing to gaming addiction as pointed out in The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “Can elected officials resist the lure of more online betting to balance Md.’s budget?” (Nov. 28), the expansion of online gambling would eliminate casino jobs and reduce the incentive to invest in or expand Maryland’s casinos. It will harm thousands of Maryland workers who rely on in-person gaming and tips. It will undermine the promise of good jobs and economic development that the industry made to Maryland’s voters in 2008.

Legalizing iGaming will reduce Maryland’s brick and mortar casino revenue by 10.2%, according to a report produced by The Innovation Group for the Maryland Lottery. It found that from 2019 to 2022, states with iGaming saw in-person revenues decline 8.2% while states without iGaming saw in-person revenues grow 2%, implying a “cannibalization rate” of 10.2%. There would be less money to local jurisdictions that get a percentage of the revenue from their casinos and benefit from the local business and taxes that are generated.

Maryland’s six brick and mortar casinos directly employ 6,715 people and generate an annual economic impact of $2.96 billion that supports 15,364 jobs in the state. A 10.2% reduction in gaming revenue would mean a loss of 685 direct jobs and 1,567 total jobs in Maryland.

Since Maryland legalized online sports betting, in-person sports betting wagers have fallen 42% in the state. This is already harming Marylanders who work at in-person sportsbooks as attendants, bartenders, servers and cleaners. Many rely on tips from customers.

In 2008, Maryland voters approved legalizing casino gaming for the promise of good jobs and economic development. Online gaming will endanger these economic development opportunities at casinos throughout the state, slashing future job creation.

Maryland, say no to iGaming.

— Tracy Lingo, Baltimore

— Paul Schwab, Washington, D.C.

The writers are, respectively, president of UNITE HERE Local 7 and executive secretary-treasurer of UNITE HERE Local 25. UNITE HERE is the largest union of gaming workers in the country, representing 100,000 casino workers nationwide.

