Claiming to do work you’re not doing is corrupt and should be prosecuted | READER COMMENTARY

This is awful (“Baltimore County IG: Department of Public Works failed to supervise employees who exaggerated work time,” Aug. 28). The finding by the inspector general that public service employees are sitting around in trucks, probably idling the engines and polluting the air, in areas where there are no work orders is reported as if it’s just a financial situation. In actual fact, it’s corruption.

Those employees who claim to be working when they’re not actually working are stealing money from the tax payers. If they stole a small amount of money, they should be convicted of a misdemeanor and sentenced according to sentencing guidelines. If it can be proved that they stole a large amount by claiming to be working when they weren’t actually working, they should be tried, convicted and sentenced as felons.

To start, these felony prosecutions should be applied only to the foreman of each corrupt crew. In the future, all members of a corrupt crew should be tried and convicted unless they were whistle blowers.

Corruption is the bane of a cooperative civilization. Corruption should be firmly discouraged by appropriate enforcement.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

