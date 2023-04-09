If only the Baltimore archdiocese had done the right thing | READER COMMENTARY

Imagine how many victims would not have suffered abuse; how much human trauma would have been avoided; how much grief the archdiocese would have spared itself; how much money the Catholic Church would have saved; how many more pews would be filled today; and how much shame the clerical hierarchy would not have to carry for the rest of their lives if only one person in a position of authority had done the right thing when the horrific incidents of priestly pedophilia were first reported. (“Inside the cover-ups: How the Archdiocese of Baltimore hid child sex abuse and wielded influence,” April 9)

— Benjamin Rosenberg, Baltimore

