During normal times, an agreement for information sharing between local and federal law enforcement agencies makes perfect sense. But these are not normal times, as ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) has proven it can’t be trusted by housing children and adults in unsafe, harmful and punitive conditions. Every day, this administration finds new ways to punish immigrants seeking refuge here, including through ICE arrests and deportation of working, law-abiding men and women.
Regarding the recent article, “Three Maryland sheriffs speak out against legislation that would limit ability to work with ICE" (Feb. 11), perhaps the sheriffs who wish to assist ICE are unaware that the consequences of apprehension by ICE often make us less safe, not more. Our streets are less safe when people of color who are fearful of ICE fail to report crimes and come forward as witnesses. Unfortunately, Marylanders don’t currently have the political power to stop these practices nationally. We do, however, have the ability to say “no,” and stop being complicit with ICE’s practices in our own state.
Maryland’s House Bill 388 does just that by prohibiting local law enforcement from contacting ICE when a citizen is apprehended. We can protect our foreign born citizens by passing this law with a veto-proof majority in the legislature.
Carla Tevelow, Columbia
