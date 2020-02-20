Regarding the recent article, “Three Maryland sheriffs speak out against legislation that would limit ability to work with ICE" (Feb. 11), perhaps the sheriffs who wish to assist ICE are unaware that the consequences of apprehension by ICE often make us less safe, not more. Our streets are less safe when people of color who are fearful of ICE fail to report crimes and come forward as witnesses. Unfortunately, Marylanders don’t currently have the political power to stop these practices nationally. We do, however, have the ability to say “no,” and stop being complicit with ICE’s practices in our own state.