The coalition’s aim is to restore Howard County’s standing as a fair, safe and welcoming place for immigrants, who in the long run always give back much more than they receive. Besides ending the ICE detention center contract, we should follow the lead of surrounding counties like Montgomery, which has created legal funds to assist those seeking asylum. With legal representation, an asylum seeker is five times more likely to be successful in the courts, but the government does not provide this as it would for criminal cases. We have first-hand experience in how difficult it is to find and afford legal representation for a family seeking asylum, as the few lawyers offering pro bono counsel are swamped.