Ah, Hendler’s ice cream, once a Baltimore favorite | READER COMMENTARY

At the end of one calendar year, circa 1950, Hendler’s had an overabundance of ice cream ingredients like chocolate, cherries and walnuts. Lest they go stale, Mr. Hendler, my coincidental dinner companion, instructed his production manager to come up with an ice cream which would use the ingredients in question and turn a profit for the company. So, a new flavor was invented as a one shot item: Christmas Pudding. Once all of the new, holiday ice cream was out of the factory and in retail stores, Mr. Hendler breathed a sigh of relief. But no sooner was his relief satiated than his telephone practically rang itself off the hook with retailers demanding more of the newfangled ice cream. They literally couldn’t keep it in stock; it was the toast of the town.