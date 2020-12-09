Ah, Hendler’s ice cream, once a Baltimore favorite | READER COMMENTARY

Approximately 30 years ago, I had the pleasure of attending the bat mitzvah of a young lady at a synagogue in Greater Baltimore. After the ceremony, the honoree, her family and guests went to a nearby banquet hall for a sumptuous reception. I had the pleasure of sitting opposite a member of the Hendler’s Creamery family, and he shared with me a very memorable story (”Retro Baltimore: When eggnog ice cream was all the rage around the holidays,” Dec. 3).
At the end of one calendar year, circa 1950, Hendler’s had an overabundance of ice cream ingredients like chocolate, cherries and walnuts. Lest they go stale, Mr. Hendler, my coincidental dinner companion, instructed his production manager to come up with an ice cream which would use the ingredients in question and turn a profit for the company. So, a new flavor was invented as a one shot item: Christmas Pudding. Once all of the new, holiday ice cream was out of the factory and in retail stores, Mr. Hendler breathed a sigh of relief. But no sooner was his relief satiated than his telephone practically rang itself off the hook with retailers demanding more of the newfangled ice cream. They literally couldn’t keep it in stock; it was the toast of the town.
So, Hendler’s Christmas Pudding ice cream became a Baltimore seasonal favorite for many years to come. Perhaps, Hendler’s eggnog ice cream which Jacques Kelly described in his article was the base into which the potentially distressed ingredients met their glory as Christmas Pudding. Whatever, I’m sure that most former or current Baltimoreans 65 years old and over remember with fond nostalgia Hendler’s ice cream: The Velvet Kind.
Jamie Blount, Hendersonville, North Carolina
