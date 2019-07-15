Shame on Mayor Young for not supporting ICE

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and his police commissioner refused to assist ICE agents in their efforts to enforce court orders (“Baltimore’s immigrant communities on edge, but no ICE activity reported Sunday,” July 14). Immigration judges have identified immigrants who have not complied with U.S. laws and must be deported. The judiciary interprets and applies our laws, the executive branch enforces our laws.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement is part of the executive branch and tasked with the dangerous job of apprehending immigrants who have broken the law. With our mayor and police commissioner picking and choosing what laws are to be enforced, Baltimore achieves the dubious honor of being America’s most violent city.
Shame on them!
Tom Billings, Woodstock