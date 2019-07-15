Advertisement

Shame on Mayor Young for not supporting ICE

Baltimore Sun |
Jul 15, 2019 | 2:09 PM
Shame on Mayor Young for not supporting ICE
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Razor wire is seen on the Metropolitan Detention Center prison as mass arrests by federal immigration authorities, as ordered by the Trump administration, were supposed to begin in major cities across the nation on July 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was expected to be target hundreds of Angelenos for deportation, plus family members and others they encounter and suspect of being undocumented. The city of Los Angeles declared itself a sanctuary city to reflect its policy since the 1970s of not allowing police to help immigration officials because the city wants its immigrant populations to not be afraid to cooperate with police or call in crimes and emergencies. Elected officials and activists have continued to lash out against the raids. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (David McNew/Getty)

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and his police commissioner refused to assist ICE agents in their efforts to enforce court orders (“Baltimore’s immigrant communities on edge, but no ICE activity reported Sunday,” July 14). Immigration judges have identified immigrants who have not complied with U.S. laws and must be deported. The judiciary interprets and applies our laws, the executive branch enforces our laws.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is part of the executive branch and tasked with the dangerous job of apprehending immigrants who have broken the law. With our mayor and police commissioner picking and choosing what laws are to be enforced, Baltimore achieves the dubious honor of being America’s most violent city.

Advertisement

Shame on them!

Tom Billings, Woodstock

Advertisement
Advertisement