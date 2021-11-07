Hydrogen has an important role in clean energy | READER COMMENTARY

In response to the recent letter to the editor, “Hydrogen is not really a clean energy source” (Nov. 1), I am once again reminded of the parochial nature of the energy scenario participants in our country and am compelled to respond.
Let me first state that I am unabashedly a strong supporter of the use of hydrogen to help solve the world energy and climate crisis. However, I also think that there is not a single and best solution for all applications. There is not a “silver bullet” that is the answer to our problems. It should be understood that hydrogen is not a primary source of energy and neither is electricity. Both are carriers of energy. Both need to be generated from some primary source whether it is solar, wind, nuclear or fossil fuel.
It is true that most hydrogen today is generated from natural gas via steam reformation but the majority of electricity is generated from coal, natural gas and other fossil fuels. Because of the continued reliance on coal, today’s electricity may be a worse polluter than the equivalent hydrogen generated even from natural gas. Hydrogen can be generated by the electrolysis of water which could use green electricity. Hydrogen is as green as the electricity used to generate it. Green primary sources of energy are the answers for both carriers.
Electric vehicles store energy in batteries while “fuel cell” vehicles store energy in tanks of hydrogen. Today, electric passenger vehicles provide a range of several hundred miles but require anywhere from 12 hours to 15 minutes to recharge depending upon the capability and availability of recharge stations. Further, the longer the range and heavier the load, the more batteries that are required. It is easy to see that there is an inconvenience and practicality factor involved. Will a truck have to haul more batteries than goods for a timely delivery?
Present day hydrogen-fueled vehicles have a range in excess of 400 miles and can be fully recharged in less than five minutes. This is true of long-haul trucks as well as passenger vehicles. The future is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Why not electric vehicles for short haul, city use and hydrogen-fueled vehicles for long haul and commercial trucks?
We need both technologies and more to be successful.
Jay Laskin, Pikesville
The writer is president of Hyenergy Consulting, LLC.
