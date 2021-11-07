Hydrogen has an important role in clean energy | READER COMMENTARY

Let me first state that I am unabashedly a strong supporter of the use of hydrogen to help solve the world energy and climate crisis. However, I also think that there is not a single and best solution for all applications. There is not a “silver bullet” that is the answer to our problems. It should be understood that hydrogen is not a primary source of energy and neither is electricity. Both are carriers of energy. Both need to be generated from some primary source whether it is solar, wind, nuclear or fossil fuel.