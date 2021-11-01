Hydrogen is not really a clean energy source | READER COMMENTARY

The article, “Toyota testing combustion engines powered by hydrogen” (Oct. 28), is very misleading in its conclusion that the engine only emits a tiny bit of carbon dioxide from the engine oil. It ignores the overwhelming fact that there is no natural source of hydrogen on earth and that it must be separated from other energy intensive sources. Over 95% of the world’s hydrogen is produced using the steam methane reforming process which releases virtually the same amount of carbon dioxide as the burning of gasoline it replaces.
Water hydrolysis is another source of hydrogen but is inefficient and consumes more electrical energy than the resulting hydrogen contains. The last few decade’s almost 10-to-one improvement in batteries and electric cars makes electric vehicles that run directly on electricity more efficient and virtually 100% emissions free when charged from renewable energy available from the utilities in Maryland.
Hydrogen may be clean when burned, but is as dirty as other carbon emission sources when generated. It is not the answer. Renewable electric generation including solar, wind and hydroelectric is.
Bob Bruninga, Glen Burnie
