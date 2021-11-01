Hydrogen is not really a clean energy source | READER COMMENTARY

The article, “Toyota testing combustion engines powered by hydrogen” (Oct. 28), is very misleading in its conclusion that the engine only emits a tiny bit of carbon dioxide from the engine oil. It ignores the overwhelming fact that there is no natural source of hydrogen on earth and that it must be separated from other energy intensive sources. Over 95% of the world’s hydrogen is produced using the steam methane reforming process which releases virtually the same amount of carbon dioxide as the burning of gasoline it replaces.