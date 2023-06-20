Here’s to Baltimore’s big boosters | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde watches from the dugout in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves. (John Bazemore/AP)

I think we should appreciate and salute the arrival and positive impact of cheerleaders in our Maryland midst. Two examples are Gov. Wes Moore who claims the “stars are aligned for mass transit” while coming out last week in enthusiastic support of the Red Line, a project that will create jobs and boost morale in communities which need both, and Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde (”Red Line revival: This time, it’s about righting past wrongs,” June 15).

Hyde absolutely cannot contain his enthusiasm (and why should he?) for his young, striving and succeeding team of achievers. He says things like “he was absolutely fantastic…throwing a ton of strikes…really, really good year…one of the best in baseball.” He gushes and boosts and supports his guys like nobody since Buck Showalter and that helps make him part of their success.

Let’s go O’s, boosters and leaders.

— Andy Barth, Columbia

