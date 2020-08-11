One Hurricane Hazel is more than enough | READER COMMENTARY

I was a kid in Northern Maine when Hurricane Hazel hit us near the Canadian Border. We all got in the car and drove around to see what the damage was. As a 7-year-old, I was struck by seeing clothing strung all over bushes and trees as well as buildings which had been demolished. My parents looked at me sternly and said, “Look what you’ve done, Hazel!”
I chuckled when I read Frederick Rasmussen’s “Looking Back” column that my name has been forever more removed from the list of names for hurricanes (”The 1954 hurricane season in Maryland was one for the books,” Aug. 5). One Hurricane Hazel is enough!
Hazel U. Hopkins, Abingdon
