Alas, poor Ophelia, it always seems to involve water | READER COMMENTARY

In regard to the recent tropical storm named Ophelia, it is useful to recall that Ophelia of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet was from a noble family, the daughter of Polonius, the sister of Laertes. She was meant to marry Hamlet, the Danish prince. She was a tragic figure as Hamlet drives to madness with his retributive actions against his mother and his uncle who usurped the throne of Denmark by killing his own brother, Hamlet’s father and marrying Hamlet’s mother. Before Ophelia’s death, Hamlet also kills Polonius, Ophelia’s father.

Ophelia commits suicide and dies by drowning but before her death she’s taunted by a bitter Hamlet who orders her, in the throes of his misanthropy, to go to a nunnery so she will not breed perfidious men like his uncle. Although one cannot impute vengeance and wrath to Shakespeare’s Ophelia, it is interesting to imagine her as a powerfully wet storm, drowning the land in water, causing storm surges and erasing all human activities, including a part of Artscape in Baltimore, planned for fun and frivolity up and down the East Coast. Hamlet’s wan, frail and sensitive Ophelia finally in charge, returned as a storm (“Maryland weather: Artscape to return Sunday as rain, wind from Ophelia move through Baltimore,” Sept. 24).

I wonder what Shakespeare would have said about her modern day resurrection from a watery grave to a watery tropical storm. Perhaps he’ll be unhappy to know that meteorologists borrowed from his Hamlet and named Atlantic storms in 2005, 2011, 2017 and now in 2023 — every six years — as Ophelia even though his Ophelia was so unsuited to be a storm.

Or perhaps he’ll be happy she finally found her power in storms.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

