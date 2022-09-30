Climate change means more Hurricane Ians | READER COMMENTARY

As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc, it is important to think about preparing the United States for the future (”Maryland weather: Hurricane Ian expected to bring rain to Baltimore area this weekend,” Sept. 28). Climate scientists forecast that hurricanes are only going to be more frequent and more severe.

When greenhouse gasses trap heat in the atmosphere, much of this heat is absorbed by the ocean. Since hurricanes form over the ocean and gather power from there, warmer ocean temperatures increase both storm strength and how rapidly storms grow. We are seeing this intensification right now with Hurricane Ian.

Advertisement

While it is important to support hurricane survivors now, if we can mitigate our impact on the climate, we can slow the increase in future natural disasters. The choices made by politicians in the next year will be incredibly important in shaping our response to climate change and the health of our planet and people.

Voting is one chance to give back to our planet, our mother — the Earth that sustains us.

Advertisement

— Lauren Brown, Chevy Chase

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.