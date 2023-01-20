Hur is a good choice for special counsel | READER COMMENTARY

Robert K. Hur speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, July 27, 2017. Hur, the former Trump-appointed U.S. attorney in Maryland, will lead the investigation into the handling of classified documents by Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Reports that Robert K. Hur was appointed the special counsel to investigate the case of classified documents in the custody of Joe Biden come as no surprise. Hur’s stellar record precedes him. He was appointed Maryland’s top federal prosecutor during the Donald Trump administration (”Robert K. Hur, former U.S. attorney in Maryland, named special counsel on Biden classified docs. Here’s what to know.” Jan. 12). Some of the high-profile cases his office successfully prosecuted were the convictions of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh, Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, members of the murderous “Trained To Go” gang from West Baltimore and members of the MS 13 gang.

But among the high-profile cases often overlooked was the case brought against Jesus Chaidez-Meza. Chaidez-Meza was the ringleader of the Sinaloa Cartel cell operating out of Baltimore who, as a result of Hur’s investigation, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. Hur’s said that “drug dealing on the scale practiced by the Sinaloa Cartel members in Baltimore fuels the violence that plagues the city.” The investigation established the influence of Mexican Drug Cartels in the city and brought the Sinaloa Cartel’s control of drug and guns distribution to the forefront.

The appointment of Hur as special counsel by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is to be applauded. Hur’s brilliant work ethic and tenacity is beyond reproach, and he appears to be the right person at the right time to expose the truth, no matter what that may come to be.

— Ralph Clayton, Baltimore

