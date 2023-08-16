Media manipulated in Hunter Biden case | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Delaware. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday, Aug. 11, he has appointed a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe, deepening the investigation of the president's son ahead of the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Why is the media allowing itself to be used by Republicans to attack President Joe Biden via his son, Hunter Biden (”Biden’s reelection bid faces vulnerabilities in wake of special counsel appointment,” Aug. 12)?

Republicans have not, as yet, offered any evidence linking President Biden to any illicit conduct associated with business dealings involving his son. In fact, their own witnesses have refuted allegations raised against President Biden. And yet, the media continues to give Republicans a platform to attack, via “innuendo,” the sitting president.

If the past business dealings of Hunter Biden, a private citizen, are of such importance, then business dealings of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, her husband, while actively serving in the prior administration should also rate a high level of media scrutiny. Balanced reporting by the media regarding these matters would eliminate the perception of bias.

— Lloyd G. Caster, Baltimore

