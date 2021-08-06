Is a $1.2M grant the best UMMS can do to fight poverty? | READER COMMENTARY

Having taught classes on the social determinants of health, next door at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, I can attest to the importance of addressing hunger, housing, poverty and other forms of injustice. Yet one wonders why the nonprofit UMMS has a spare million dollars, especially given the exorbitant compensation of its administrators. The latest tax return publicly available, for the fiscal year ending in June 2020, shows six administrators each being paid more than these hunger grants, and the 21 best paid staff receiving a total of more than $20 million per annum.