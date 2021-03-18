Thanks to those who are feeding Maryland’s hungry kids | READER COMMENTARY

One year ago this month, the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard, and schools across Maryland had to instantly pivot from in-person to virtual learning. Hundreds of thousands of children were in danger of losing access to the nutrition they rely on from school meals. But school nutrition teams and community organizations across Maryland immediately stepped up, working day and night to figure out new ways to get meals to students — finding innovative solutions like grab-n-go pickups, meal drop-offs, and more (”For Laurel Elementary School’s ‘Food Box’ program, ‘everybody comes out,’” Feb. 25).