Most people can still reason when given the chance | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks reminded me of a talk Albert Camus, the French philosopher, gave to students in March of 1945 about French intelligence. He said, “I should like them never to give in when they are told that intelligence is always unwelcome” (”All is not lost, fellow Americans. Most of us can still discern facts from foolishness,” Nov. 20).
I believe this is very solid advice when we try to analyze and address our community problems and especially when we address racial issues. After all, each individual human being is a unique individual. Why not start with that idea.
Frank Sullivan, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.