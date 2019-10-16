As causes for bird mortality go, outdoor and feral cats and window collisions take second and third place to habitat loss resulting from climate change and other factors. You can address the second largest cause of bird mortality by keeping your cats indoors and supporting TNC (trap, neuter and contain) programs rather than TNR (trap, neuter and return) efforts. Cats are an invasive species and our native birds and other wildlife have not evolved to deal with the hundreds of millions of them estimated to roam freely outdoors in the United states. Cats kill up to an estimated 4 billion birds per year in the U.S. alone and we can start to address that loss by containing our cats like we do our dogs.