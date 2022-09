Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on Sept. 15, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Texas Governor Greg Abbott dispatched buses carrying migrants from the southern border to Harris' home early Thursday morning. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas should be charged with human trafficking (”Two busloads of migrants dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence,” Sept. 15).

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

